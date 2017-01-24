Plans on hold for Bass Pro Shops location in Spartanburg Co.

Plans for a Bass Pro Shops location in Spartanburg County are now on hold.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company said, "Plans have been placed on hold since we initially announced this location. Like all retailers, we are assessing the way our customers want to interact with us and remain dedicated to serving outdoor enthusiasts in the region."

Bass Pro Shops first announced they would be building in Spartanburg in April 2014 at the Armitage site near Highway 101 and I-85.

The store was originally slated to open in 2016 and offer more than 120,000 square feet of retail space and an underwater-themed restaurant.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt told FOX Carolina that Bass Pro still owns land in Greer and the ball is in the company's court. He says he still supports a Bass Pro location coming to Spartanburg County.

