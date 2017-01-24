Coroner: Woman dead, teen airlifted after head-on Cherokee Co. crash

The coroner was called to the scene of a head-on collision in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

Troopers said the collision occurred around 2:45pm near SC-5 and Faulkner Road. The roadway was blocked following the incident.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 69-year-old Sheila Diane Dagnall of Blacksburg. She was the lone occupant of a 2008 Pontiac that was headed north on SC Highway 5 when she drove left of center and into the south bound lane of traffic striking a pick-up truck head-on, the coroner reports.

Dagnall became entrapped and was pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver, a 17-year-old female, was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment, reports state. She became trapped in the truck and had to be cut out, troopers say. Her condition is unknown.

After an autopsy on Wednesday, the coroner said he was awaiting test results to determine if a medical condition caused the crash.

“There was no indication at the scene that Mrs. Dagnall applied her brakes or that she tried to avoid the collision indicating there could have been something medically going on prior to the incident,” Fowler said.

Fowler received reports on Thursday indicated she did not suffer from a medical condition in the crash. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2017 Fox Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.