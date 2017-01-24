Warm Wednesday, showers arrive late

A brief warm-up comes for Wednesday before colder air dives in for the rest of the week. This will lead to a very cold weekend and chance for snow in the mountains.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs approaching 70 area-wide! Clouds will thicken up toward the evening as a cold front approaches.

Showers will move in late Wednesday into the Thursday morning commute. They won’t stick around long, as skies should clear after 10AM on Thursday. It will be a breezy day with temps between 50-60. It gets much colder Thursday night with a low of 32 in the Upstate and 27 for the mountains.

Sunny, cold conditions will prevail in the Upstate Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40s. Snow showers will be possible in the high mountains through Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.