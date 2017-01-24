Hendersonville victim offers $6,000 reward to find break-in susp - FOX Carolina 21

Hendersonville victim offers $6,000 reward to find break-in suspects

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The victim of a breaking and entering that occurred at Triple Creek Drive is offering a $6,000 for the person or persons responsible of the crimes, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The reward will be provided if the information given can lead to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

Anyone with information regarding the breaking and entering is asked by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to contact Detective Joe Bilbrey at 828-694-2716.  

