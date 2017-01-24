Crews on scene of Anderson Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Crews on scene of Anderson Co. house fire

IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Fire Department said firefighters were called to a house fire on Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported at a home in the 1000 block of West Broad Street. As of 4 p.m., crews from three fire departments had been on seen for an hour.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported, but smoke was heavy.

