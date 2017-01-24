Heavy traffic on I-385 S in Greenville following collision - FOX Carolina 21

Heavy traffic on I-385 S in Greenville following collision

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Traffic is at a standstill on I-385 in Greenville after a collision Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers report the collision occurred at Exit 53 at Woodruff Road on I-385 S.

The average speed in some areas is 7mph.

No injuries have been reported.

