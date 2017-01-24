Superintendent: Upstate high school basketball coach suspended indefinitely after ejected from game

An Upstate high school basketball team will be without its normal head coach for this week’s game.

The head basketball coach for Laurens District 55 High School, Ben Sinclair, has been suspended indefinitely, Superintendent Dr. Stevens Peters said. Sinclair was suspended at the team’s game last week when he was ejected from the game.

According to the superintendent, South Carolina High School League requires that if a coach is ejected from a game that they sit out the next game and pay a fine. At this time the amount of the fine is unknown.

Dr. Peters says Coach Sinclair is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. He is not sure what happened at the game when the coach was ejected at this time, but he said officials will need to hear all sides of the story to be fair to the students and the coach.

A decision is expected to be made on Feb 3.

