SC Senate pays tribute, reads bill honoring Jacob Hall

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Senate introduced the first reading of a bill in honor of a 6-year-old boy killed in an Upstate school shooting.

Jacob Hall was on the playground of Townville Elementary School when deputies said a 14-year-old boy opened fire. Jacob was wounded, along with a teacher and another student, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

In the days following Jacob's passing, the Upstate community rallied around his family for vigils and a superhero send-off.

Now, the family is working to protect other children from suffering a similar fate.

"Jacob's Law" seeks to increase security at all South Carolina schools. The bill was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Kevin Bryant of Anderson.

"If it can happen in Townville, it can happen anywhere," Bryant said.

But before the bill was introduced, applause filled the Senate chambers as Jacob was honored for being an Upstate superhero.

"A superhero to all who knew him, Jacob taught his family how to love, laugh and even smile on days where they didn't want to," the resolution stated.

His family was also recognized for their grace, strength and forgiveness following the shooting. Jacob's mother, Renee Hall, said the timing of the ceremony was particularly emotional for the family, falling five months after the tragedy.

"It seems like time's flying but also it stays still at the same time," Renee Hall said. "It's surreal, the things that have happened since his death."

