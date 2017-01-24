Pickens High football field named after late Coach Bill Isaacs

Bill Issacs, former Pickens High School football coach, is pictured in a 1984 Pickens High School yearbook as many of his students remember him. (Photo provide by School District of Pickens County)

Officials at a Pickens County high school are honoring one of their own by naming the football field after a former football coach.

Pickens High School Principal Corey Willimon announced Monday night that the high school’s football field will be named the “Bill Isaacs Field at Blue Flame Stadium” after former head football coach Bill Isaacs.

Coach Isaacs served as the head coach of the Blue Flame football team from 1965 to 1993 - accumulating a South Carolina record for the most consecutive regular season wins at 57 between the years of 1969 to 1975, the principal said. This included 5 straight Western AAA Region titles.

Principal Willimon released the following statement on the honor:

"When Coach Isaacs began his tenure, Pickens had lost 33 consecutive games. He finished with a total record of 181-109-5. Coach Isaacs was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011. In all, Coach Isaacs served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, class sponsor and bus supervisor at Pickens High."

Coash Isaacs passed away in September of 2015 after he was shot in a Pickens County neighborhood.

The naming of the field will serve as an honor as well as remembrance of his legacy and accomplishments at Pickens High School.

