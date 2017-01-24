Police: Armed teen assaults man, steals truck at Upstate college

The Greenville Police Department is investigating after reports of an armed robbery at an Upstate college.

A call came in at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday that an armed robbery had occurred at Virginia College in Greenville. The college is located on Global Drive.

A college faculty member told police that as he was walking back to his vehicle. he noticed a young male lying in the bed of the truck. According to police, the teen suspect was armed with a blunt object and demanded the victim's keys.

After a struggle, the suspect reportedly pulled out a revolver and drove the truck toward Laurens Road. He is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old.

The victim suffered facial lacerations and swelling from the assault.

Virginia College said officials are working quickly to address the situation, taking steps to secure the parking lot.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.