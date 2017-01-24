Greer Police seek help locating transaction card fraud suspect

The Greer Police Department is asking for assistance tracking down a suspect wanted for financial transaction card fraud, reports say.

Police are looking for a suspect they say took a wallet from a victim at the Greer Library and used the victim's credit cards at a local business.

The suspect was later identified as William Casey Wagner, who goes by Casey, police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wagner, is asked to contact the Greer Police Department.

