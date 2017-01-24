City launches One Spartanburg: What it will bring to the area

January 24th is a day that will go down in Spartanburg history. It's the day an initiative called One Spartanburg was created after five years of planning.

The Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, an economic firm and the community have worked together to collect useful data about the Spartanburg community to focus on areas where the city needs improvement.

Allen Smith, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce CEO, addressed a crowd of hundreds Tuesday evening to launch the One Spartanburg initiative.

"The chamber will no longer be the leading entity driving this force," Smith said. "A new entity has been formed and we can all guess what the name of it will be, One Spartanburg!"

The One Spartanburg initiative focuses on honesty, using data about the Spartanburg area now to create improvements going forward.

The eight categories presented included:

Gaps in education Spartanburg's economy Uneven prosperity Retaining the best talent Need for young talent in job places Quality of life Entrepreneurship Community cohesion.

"One of the things the data indicated was that we need to do a lot of work in marketing and telling our story. We have tremendous assets here in Spartanburg, and a lot of people just don't know about them," Smith said.

The initiative was launched with the help of feedback from a survey taken by over 3,000 community members and a 52-member committee. According to the data, people have their sights set on improving downtown Spartanburg. Smith said a downtown development team has been created specifically for the project and big changes will take place as early as next summer.

"Now we're building an organization to create new jobs, new restaurants, new retail, new housing into downtown Spartanburg," Smith said.

Action teams have been created as well to allow the community to get involved through the projects of their choosing. Smith said it's important for the community to get involved in the improvements to create One Spartanburg.

