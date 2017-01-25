Troopers: Driver charged after killing pedestrian, fleeing scene

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver faces multiple charges after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Laurens County.

The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street in Joanna in front of Assembly Church.

Coroner Nick Nichols said 35-year-old Stephen Rhodes of Browning Avenue in Joanna was struck by a car and died at the scene.

Troopers said Rhodes was walking west in the eastbound lanes when he was struck by a 2001 Dodge sedan heading west.

Troopers said the driver, Roman Gomez-Salazar, 36, of Joanna, drove away from the scene and was later located.

Gomez was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, driving without a license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

