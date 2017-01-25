Nikki Haley says goodbye to SC

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is saying goodbye to South Carolina after being confirmed as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations by the US Senate on Tuesday in a vote of 96-4.

Haley posted a brief “thank you” and photo of her flying over the Palmetto State on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

Haley resigned as governor after the confirmation on Tuesday and Henry McMaster was sworn in as governor.

Haley will next be sworn in in Washington D.C. before taking her post in New York.

Per the Post and Courier, Haley will be the first Republican-appointed U.N. ambassador in recent history to sit on the president’s National Security Council.

