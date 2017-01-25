Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen makes stop at Upstate soup kitchen

The Love Kitchen in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 29, 2016)

The Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen will return to the Upstate on Wednesday.

The tractor trailer / food truck travels to soup kitchens across the country to feed people in need.

The Love Kitchen will make a stop at the Shine Soup Kitchen at 4 p.m. and will begin serving food at 5:30 p.m.

The Shine Soup Kitchen is located inside the Dream Center at 111 Hillcrest Drive.

The Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen made a stop in Greer in 2016.

