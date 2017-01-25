Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen makes stop at Upstate soup kitchen - FOX Carolina 21

Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen makes stop at Upstate soup kitchen

Posted: Updated:
The Love Kitchen in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 29, 2016) The Love Kitchen in Greer (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 29, 2016)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen will return to the Upstate on Wednesday.

The tractor trailer / food truck travels to soup kitchens across the country to feed people in need.

The Love Kitchen will make a stop at the Shine Soup Kitchen at 4 p.m. and will begin serving food at 5:30 p.m.

The Shine Soup Kitchen is located inside the Dream Center at 111 Hillcrest Drive.

The Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen made a stop in Greer in 2016.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.