Two years later, no arrests in Greenville teen's shooting death

An anti-violence group is planning a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening two mark the second anniversary of the unsolved shooting death of a Greenville teen.

On Jan. 25, 2017, police found 16-year-old Cobey Smith shot to death on the Sliding Rock Creek Greenway near the Heritage apartment complex on Clark Street, where he lived.

Greenville police are investigating the death but have not made any arrests in the case.

Jack Logan, founder of the Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization, said a candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 200 Clark Street at 6:30 p.m.

