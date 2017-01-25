Popular bluegrass band performing in the Upstate

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show (Courtesy: Facebook)

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show will be hosting a Bluegrass concert at the Breazeale's grocery store in Pendleton on Friday, according to Breazeale's website.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

A hot dog dinner will take place at 5 p.m., just before the event begins.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.