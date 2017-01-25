Suspect faces multiple charges after Anderson standoff

A man faces multiple charges after standoff involving Anderson police and the Anderson County SWAT team Wednesday at a home on Highway 29 North Bypass, according to Lt. Tony Tilley with the Anderson Police Department.

Police officers and SWAT negotiators were called to a home along the 500 block after a person threatened suicide, Tilley said.

Tilley said police were called just after 7:30 a.m. The person inside the house was reportedly video chatting with a woman and made a comment about committing suicide and put a gun to his head. The chat was then suddenly terminated and the woman called 911, Tilley said.

US 29 Bypass was closed to traffic in the area. Tilley said the closure was between Williamston Road South to River Heights Circle.

Nearby Nevitt Forest Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a spokesman for Anderson County School District 5.

After five hours, officials said the standoff had ended with the suspect safely taken into custody. SWAT used a ram to break through the home's door and found the suspect asleep on a sofa inside. .

Tilley identified the suspect as 36-year-old Charles Rapp, who had an outstanding bench warrant through family court. Anderson police also charged Rapp with simple possession of a marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, breach of peace, and larceny of medical supplies.

According to investigative reports, police found marijuana and pipes in plane view on a table in the home. Police then obtained a search warrant and found additional marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. Police also found a box inside the home addressed to Raab's neighbor that contained $4,200 worth of perishable medications and medical supplies. The box had been delivered two days earlier and meant for the neighbor who was awaiting a heart transplant.

During a bond hearing Thursday, the judge set bond at $12,322.

