Butch Trucks, a founding member of Allman Brothers Band, dies at 69

A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band has died.

Rolling Stone reports that drummer Butch Trucks died Tuesday at age 69.

The band was formed in Jacksonville Florida in 1969 by brothers Duane Allman and Gregg Allman, along with Trucks, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, and Jai Johanson.

The Allman Brothers Band’s hits include “Ramblin’ Man,” “Midnight Rider,” “Melissa,” and “Whipping post.”

Duane Allman died in 1971. Oakley died in 1972.

