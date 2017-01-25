Greenville Co. seeking proposals to rebuild, further develop County Square, surrounding properties

Aerial look at the 37 acres that can be developed (Greenville County)

Greenville County is seeking proposals from real estate developers to redevelop the county government complex and surrounding county-owned properties.

Per the Request for Development Proposals published by the county, developers are being asked to submit plans “ to strategically acquire, demolish, and redevelop up to 37.4 acres of county government owned property located on University Ridge.”

The proposals should include plans for “possible construction of a new County government administrative office facility” as well as plans for a “stunning, intensive mixed-used development for the entire site.”

The 37 acres includes the County Square complex, Cobb Tire & Auto Repair, as well as the SC DMV office and the county health department on University Ridge at US 29.

Responses are due by April 6 and a winning bid will be awarded on June 1, according to the anticipated project schedule.

Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell released this statement Wednesday:

Greenville County is very excited for the opportunity to develop our University Ridge Campus. We recognize the significant opportunity at hand to enhance our community, services, and facilities. This development will complement the exceptional development which has occurred in downtown Greenville and we will make sure it is executed to the highest possible standards. We anticipate good responses to our request for development proposals and look forward to selecting the development plan that best serves the interests of our residents.

See the full request below.

