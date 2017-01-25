City council passes land purchase resolution for new $200M development in downtown Greenville

The City Council passed on Tuesday the resolution to purchase land worth 4 million dollars for the development of Camperdown Project in Greenville.

The City stated the Camperdown Project is expected to play a vital role in the continued redevelopment of downtown Greenville along South Main Street and off South Main Street toward the East.

According to the City of Greenville, the project is of a very large scale and will consist of a major mixed use development of more than 175,000 square feet. The Camperdown Project is bordered by South Main Street, Board Street, Falls Street and Camperdown Way.

The estimated cost of the Camperdown Project is $200,000,000 and that the final completion is expected in Spring of 2019, according to the city. Officials said this project is anticipated to bring additional residents, commercial activity and travelers to Greenville and its downtown.

Read the full city council request:

