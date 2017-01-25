Deputies: Mother arrested for child neglect after calling 911, claiming baby was poisoned

A mother faces multiple charges and a 7-month-old boy was placed in emergency protective custody Sunday after deputies said the mother placed the child at unreasonable risk of harm.

Deputies said they responded to an address on Candy Lane Sunday evening after receiving two 911 calls.

One call was from the suspect, 25-year-old Chelsea Brown, stating that her child had been poisoned by another person in the home.

The other was from the baby’s grandmother who was concerned about Brown, who she said was acting strangely.

The grandmother told deputies she brought Brown to the home to do laundry. She said Brown disappeared in the bathroom with the baby for some time and then emerged acting strangely and making claims that another woman in the home had poisoned the baby.

While waiting for first responders witnesses told deputies Brown’s behavior was becoming more erratic. At one point, investigative reports state Brown broke out a window with her hand, causing scratches to both her and the baby.

The others in the home then forced the baby away from Brown and reports state she pushed a man into the door, causing him to suffer a cut on his arm.

Deputies said DSS was contacted and the baby was placed in emergency protective custody. Brown was arrested and charged with child neglect. She was also ticketed for assault and battery third degree and malicious injury to real property.

