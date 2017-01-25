Deputies searching for suspect after Laurens Co. stabbing

Deputies looking for suspect after a stabbing at Laurens Co. (Jan. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Deputies looking for suspect after a stabbing at Laurens Co. (Jan. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Laurens County deputies are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Tuesday in the Cross Hill community.

Deputies said they arrived on Shealy Circle and found a man in his mid-20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

An investigation revealed the victim got into an argument with another man, James Morgan Hill, who deputies said then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on where Hill, 32, can be found or any additional information about the stabbing to call Investigator David Staton of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.