Clemson police say live WWII grenade found under tree

The Clemson Police Department said they are often dispatched to unusual scenes, but a recent call led to a startling discovery.

The agency said they received a call from a Clemson resident who reportedly found a grenade at his home. The responding officer said it was probably just a trainer grenade, but when the homeowner led them to a tree on the edge of his property, they were in for a surprise.

Police said they found a MK II pineapple hand grenade with a yellow ring under the fuse--a standard issue grenade during World War II. The officer said there was a pin but no hole in the bottom of the explosive device, which was live.

An explosive ordinance disposal team was called to the scene where they took it to be destroyed.

Clemson police said the device was brought home from a soldier during World War II and passed down and later found in a box by the unsuspecting resident.

"Be smart, be safe, and for heaven's sake don't pull the pin," police said.

