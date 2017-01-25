New playspace to open in Spartanburg thanks to $2,000 grant prize

The City of Spartanburg is opening a new playspace for kids and families to enjoy on Jan. 27 at Camp Croft Courts, thanks to the $2,000 Play-Everywhere Challenge grant prize.

Spartanburg was selected as a winner in the Play-Everywhere Challenge, a $1 million national competition that awards innovate ideas to make play easy available and fun for kids and families across the U.S.

The Challenge is hosted by KaBOOM!, a national non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a balanced and active play into the daily lives of all kids, particularly those growing in poverty.

“Our project addresses equity issues in Spartanburg my making play more accessible especially in underserved neighborhoods.” Kim Moultrie, the City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Superintendent, said.

The City stated Spartanburg created a unique plan to bring play to kids living in Spartanburg Housing Authority complexes, using the $2,000 grand prize.

“Big Play on Laundry Day” was selected as one of 50 winners out of a pool of more than 1,000 applications nationwide. The City said this project came from a passion for integrating play into everyday spaces.

Research shows missing out on play time puts kids at risk for challenges ranging from obesity to anxiety to trouble adjusting in school. “Winning this challenge is a win for Spartanburg’s kids, and for their chances to grow and develop through play,” Moultrie said.

The space at Camp Croft Courts, 111 Hanover Place, will open Friday, Jan. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

