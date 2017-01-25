Oconee Co. deputies arrest man after break-in, larceny

A 29 year-old-man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary and larceny, according to deputies.

On Jan. 21, deputies stated they responded to reports of burglary on Nectarine Circle in regards of a building or property that was broken into, from where multiple chainsaws were stolen.

Upon investigation, deputies determined the damage was done during a burglary and that Rodney Lee Camp broke into and took the items from the building.

Deputies said that Camp was charged of third degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and grand larceny. They said he was released from the Detention Center on Tuesday on a total combined $21,125 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.