Deputies: Armed suspects kicked down door of Upstate home, robbed victim

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion on Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Peachtree Lane. Two armed men reportedly wearing bandannas and dark clothing kicked down the door of a home, robbing the victim of cash and electronics.

Investigators said the suspects were believed to be in a red car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

