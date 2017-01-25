Report: Man arrested after exposing self, groping maid at Upstate hotel

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after the sexual assault of a woman on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn on New Cut Road after a maid said she was grabbed by an occupant of a room she was cleaning.

According to the incident report, 52-year-old Eddie Bell exposed his genitals to her and, while she was cleaning the bathtub, inappropriately touched her. Bell is accused of asking the victim to touch him during the incident.

When interviewed by deputies, Bell reportedly said he was never alone with the victim and didn't enter the room while she was cleaning. Deputies are reviewing surveillance video in the case.

Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery and indecent exposure.

