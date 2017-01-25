Greenville officers in friendly competition for donations to Special Olympics

Officers cheered on the team at the Special Olympics basketball game (Source: Greenville Police Dept. website)

The Greenville Police Department is participating in a fundraising campaign to support the Special Olympics.

Last year, 78 different law enforcement agencies in South Carolina raised $880,000 while increasing awareness for Special Olympics games and athletes.

This year, according to Greenville police, officers have formed a team for the Paris Mountain Polar Plunge on Feb. 25 in which each officer needs to raise at least $50 to plunge.

People can help on this friendly competition to see what Greenville officer can stay in the water the longest. Officers are asking people to tell which officer they think will win by donating to their page.

Click here to vote and donate.

