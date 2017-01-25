Coroner: Elderly man dies more than month after rear-ending garbage truck

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a man has died six weeks after a crash.

According to the coroner, 83-year-old John Richard Heiskala was traveling on Highway 25 near Farrs Bridge Road when he struck the rear of a large trash truck.

The coroner said Heiskala suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to St. Francis Hospital Downtown. He later was moved to Regency Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The case is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

