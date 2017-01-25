Sunny and breezy Thursday, COLD air coming

A strong breeze will blow in colder air late week, so coats, gloves and hats will be back in full force!

Sunny skies today with a blustery wind. Highs range from 50 in the mountains to 63 in the Upstate. We could see a few snow showers develop in the mountains late tonight, with otherwise clear skies and lows in the 20s to near freezing.

Tomorrow, temperatures stay colder than usual for this time of year, in the low 40s in the mountains and just below 50 across the Upstate.

The cold weather will linger through the weekend, with another round of snow possible near the Tennessee border late Sunday. Sunny and cool conditions will dominate for the Upstate all weekend, and into next week as well.

