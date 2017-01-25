Upstate painter and WWII veteran earns SC's highest honor

The South Carolina Senate presented the Order of the Palmetto to an Upstate veteran.

Robert "Bob" Windsor Wilson is a well-known Upstate artist after teaching himself to paint in the 1960s. He previously served in the Air Force during World War II and earned a Silver Star.

Series of paintings created by Wilson that are on display include the life of Christ and the history of the Revolutionary War.

Wilson was born in Ohio but moved to Woodruff in 1962 to be near his wife's family.

Senators Martin and Peeler presented the honor to Wilson on Wednesday at the start of the Senate session.

