Deputies: Duo arrested in NC with 485 grams of meth

Deputies said they found 485 grams of Methamphetamine in the vehicle (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two suspects from Georgia were arrested on Wednesday by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office due to possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a vehicle stop in Forest City. Upon investigation, they said they found 485 grams of meth in the vehicle.

Rutherford deputies stated driver, Tony Lee Stanfield, and passenger, Tammy Denise Kinsey were charged with traffic in methamphetamine and their bond was set at $150,000 secured.

They said Stanfield and Kinsey are suspected of supplying methamphetamine to the Rutherford County area.

