Danny Ford, fmr. Pendleton mayor among possible contenders for SC Senate

In a Senate vacancy left by Senator Kevin Bryant's ascension to lieutenant governor, several leaders in the Upstate have expressed interest in the position.

Bryant leaves behind the seat for South Carolina District 3 in Anderson County.

Former Pendleton mayor Carol Burdette announced her intent to run on Tuesday after falling short in the June 2016 Republican primary. Burdette said she received more GOP votes than any other senate, besides Bryant, in South Carolina.

"I believe President Trump's rejection of having government do things the way they've always been done is essential to solving the current and future problems facing our nation and South Carolina," Burdette said. "I'm a problem solver more focused on results than rhetoric."

Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford confirmed to FOX Carolina on Wednesday he is also considering a run, but is in discussion with his family about it. Ford is expected to decide in the next few days.

Ford, who coached the Tigers from 1978 to 1989, led the team to their first national championship win in school history.

Former state Rep. John Tucker Jr. also confirmed he is running, with plans to address debt and road conditions if elected. The lawmaker, who battled cancer and lost two limbs at an early age said, "nothing can hold me back."

A primary election will be held on March 12 and the special election to fill the senate seat will be held on May 30.

Richard Cash also is vying for the open seat. Cash ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 but lost in the primary to incumbent Lindsey Graham. He is a graduate of Furman University.

