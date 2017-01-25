Pickens Co. school board votes to reopen A.R. Lewis ES as alternative school

The School District of Pickens County is reopening A.R. Lewis Elementary School as an alternative school for behaviorally at-risk students.

John Eby, School District of Pickens County Public Information Specialist, said the decision came after the district had searched for several years for a separate campus to be designated for these students. The district closed A.R. Lewis in 2016, upsetting many parents, after it became too costly to operate.

"The district has been searching for a permanent, separate location for an alternative school serving behaviorally at-risk students for several years," said Eby. "It was a needed project no matter whether the schools were consolidated or not. The board recently determined that A.R. Lewis was the best available site."

Eby says the school district is required to service at-risk students, and that they received a waiver over the last few years because a separate building for the campus had not yet become available.

The school district board delivered a unanimous decision in favor of reopening and repurposing A.R. Lewis as an alternative school. According to Eby, the district is moving to open the campus because the district will be required to allocate funds to get the building up to modern codes and standards if it remains closed for over a year.

Eby says the district will save money on fixing the entire building's HVAC system because not all of the campus will be put to use.

He also said that reopening A.R. Lewis as an alternative school will require staff dedicated to working with behaviorally at-risk students to relocate to the campus.

The district released the following statement on the big decision:

The board’s decision to repurpose the A.R. Lewis building as an alternative school has led to a questions and some misinformation in the community. Hopefully, we can clarify a number of points. Consolidation – Although closing A.R. Lewis and Holly Springs Elementary School helped the district save on capital improvement costs, the final financial justification was based on reduction in personnel costs alone. The projected savings were: FY2017 – projected $800,000 ($960,000 actual savings to date); FY2018 – projected $1 million; FY2019 onward – projected $1.2 million annually. No savings on capital improvement costs were necessary to justify consolidation. However, the use of A.R. Lewis as an alternative school is still a financially prudent option. Prior to consolidation, the district faced the need to repair A.R. Lewis' HVAC system plus renovate another building (such as the old Pickens Middle School) to house an alternative school. Converting A.R. Lewis to an alternative school means that two projects have been cut down to one. This project remains $1.6 million cheaper than the pre-consolidation plan. State Mandates – Critics have pointed out that the state’s alternative education law “encourages” districts to provide alternative schools, and have argued that therefore the district is not mandated to provide one. However, this encouragement comes in the form of funding designated for At-Risk and Alternative education programs. In order to retain this annual funding, the district must comply with requirements from the South Carolina Department of Education. These requirements include: providing an alternative school serving grades 6-12, providing a plan to serve behaviorally at-risk students, and serving these students in a building that is separate from other students. The C3 program, which is located in the Pickens County Career & Technology Center, has operated under a waiver from these requirements. This waiver expires in the 2017-2018 school year. A different set of requirements, from the Office of School Facilities, has prompted the board to convert A.R. Lewis to an alternative school now. OSF requires that if a building is left vacant for more than a year, it must be brought up to all modern building codes to be used again as a school. By acting before A.R. Lewis has been vacant for more than a year, the district saves considerable construction costs. Our Mission - Aside from these financial and regulatory issues, the district has a moral obligation to serve behaviorally at-risk students. These are often children who private schools will not accept, who charter schools try to avoid, and who come from homes in which the parents are in no way equipped to homeschool. It is our unique duty to these students and to our community to attempt to set these students on a path to productivity and good citizenship. The need of these at-risk students is what has compelled many public educators to enter the field. Regulations or no, a separate facility is also the wisest and safest arrangement for a school for behaviorally at-risk students. Providing an alternative school is the right thing to do, and A.R. Lewis is the most financially responsible place for it.

