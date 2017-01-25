Troopers responding to Greenville Co. motorcycle crash

Dispatchers said a Greenville bar was shut down for the evening after they received a call about a drug-related incident.More >
Dispatchers said a Greenville bar was shut down for the evening after they received a call about a drug-related incident.More >
The search for a man deputies believed was kidnapped by the suspect in a six-day-long manhunt ended in tragedy on Sunday.More >
The search for a man deputies believed was kidnapped by the suspect in a six-day-long manhunt ended in tragedy on Sunday.More >
Police are seeking a man wanted out of South Carolina, believed to be hiking in Lake Lure.More >
Police are seeking a man wanted out of South Carolina, believed to be hiking in Lake Lure.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >
Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman. Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.More >
Crews responded to Lake Keowee Sunday night, said Oconee Fire Department Chief Charlie King.More >
Crews responded to Lake Keowee Sunday night, said Oconee Fire Department Chief Charlie King.More >
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Oconee Fire Department Chief Charlie King said one person has died after a scuba diving accident near the Highway 130 Bridge on Lake Keowee.More >
Oconee Fire Department Chief Charlie King said one person has died after a scuba diving accident near the Highway 130 Bridge on Lake Keowee.More >
The Gamecocks, along with Head Coach Will Muschamp, answered questions from the press about the upcoming season at USC Media Day on Sunday.More >
The Gamecocks, along with Head Coach Will Muschamp, answered questions from the press about the upcoming season at USC Media Day on Sunday.More >
Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >