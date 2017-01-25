Troopers responding to Greenville Co. motorcycle crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers responding to Greenville Co. motorcycle crash

Crash near Fisher Road. (Jan. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crash near Fisher Road. (Jan. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Greenville County.

They said the crash occurred at 4:14 p.m. near Mt. Lebanon Church Road and Fisher Road. One patient was transported from the scene in unknown condition.

