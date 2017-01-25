Deputies: Strong armed robbery reported at Greenville ABC store - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Strong armed robbery reported at Greenville ABC store

Scene of reported strong armed robbery at Pelham Road Party Shop in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 1/25/17) Scene of reported strong armed robbery at Pelham Road Party Shop in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 1/25/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said an Upstate liquor store became the scene of a crime Wednesday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a strong armed robbery occurred at Pelham Road Party Shop on the 5000 block of Pelham Road in Greenville.

Greenville County deputies were on the scene investigating the incident. They said that surveillance cameras were present on the store's property.

