South Carolina has a new Lt. Governor

Kevin Bryant has served in many roles throughout his life. He's a pharmacist and owner of Bryant Pharmacy in Anderson and served as State Senator Bryant for 12 years.

"It was never my seat, it belonged to the taxpayers of Anderson County," Bryant said.

Bryant became emotional on Wednesday when he became South Carolina's latest lieutenant governor.

He thanked his family, friends a colleagues before the official swearing-in of his new duties. The succession took place after President Donald Trump nominated now former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as U.N. Ambassador which allowed then Lt. Governor Henry McMaster to become governor.

"I have offered and will continue to offer the Governor assistance in any way I can," McMaster said.

The move would have made Speaker Pro-Tempore Hugh Leatherman of Florence lieutenant governor, but he resigned because he didn't want the position.

"I will continue my good working relationship with the Senator from Florence," Bryant said.

Leatherman's resignation sparked debate on the Senate floor because he wanted his position back, which some view as a more powerful than lieutenant governor because of his seniority. However, Senator Harvey Peeler, who represents Cherokee County, opposed the vote.

"I don't like what I heard, but the Senate spoke," Peeler said.

Senators voted 28 to 16 which re-elected Leatherman president pro-tempore of the Senate.

"I just think from the demands of the constitution that he should not have been re-elected pro-temp," Peeler said.

Bryant says his new position gives him a new and important platform.

"I will be able to preside over the Senate, I will be able to direct the Department on Aging, but I'll have a statewide platform to preach conservatism," Bryant said.

A new election will take place to fill Bryant's senate seat.

