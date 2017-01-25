McDonald's to give away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce

As if the recent introduction of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers wasn't exciting enough, McDonald's has just announced a giveaway that's sure to make your mouth water.

McDonald's USA said in a press release that the company would be giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of the beloved Big Mac Special Sauce on January 26 at participating restaurants across the U.S.

What's even cooler is how the company will choose who gets blessed with the exclusive bottles.

According to the release, customers must share the secret code, "There's a Big Mac for that," to a McDonald's crew member or designated representative for a chance to received one of the bottles. The sauce will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

And to those who aren't near any participating McDonald's locations, don't fret! You'll have a chance to win a bottle on January 26 by "following and participating in McDonald’s live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter." It's the company's first time ever hosting a live giveaway across these social media platforms.

The company was happy to share that the first bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce given away in the U.S. was gifted to the Delligatti family in memory of Michael "Jim" Delligatti, who "shared McDonald’s commitment to listening to customers and changing expectations by doing something never done before – creating a bigger burger and introducing the Big Mac in his Uniontown, PA restaurant."

McDonald's announced that as a sign of Jim's commitment, the company gifted the first bottle of 10,000 to his family - "four generations of family members who run restaurants in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. According to the release, the bottle will be added to a permanent collection at the Big Mac museum founded by Jim Delligatti in North Huntingdon, PA.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire Delligatti family, we’re pleased to accept this first bottle of limited edition Big Mac Special Sauce in honor of my father Jim Delligatti. Though he’s no longer with us, we know his legacy will live on with the Big Mac sandwich," said Michael Delligatti. "He knew customers wanted a bigger burger, so he spent weeks developing the new burger, experimenting with different buns and creating the Special Sauce.”

Participating locations in both Georgia and the Carolinas are listed below:

Georgia:

5774 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340-1207

1166 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310-1756

4415 Wade Green Rd. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144-6424

475 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, GA 31410-7746

600 E. Derenne Ave., Savannah, GA 31405-6714

19 W. Franklin St. Hartwell GA 30643-1592

North Carolina:

822 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403

3702 South Charles Blvd. Greenville, NC 27858-8078

4440 S Tryon St. Charlotte, NC 28217-1820

3710 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606-1933

2738 S Main St, High Point, NC 27263-1939

2900 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106-3016

4427 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro NC 27407-2632

South Carolina:

434 Gervais St. Columbia, SC 29201

4815 US Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

333 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412-2500

1533 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464-3209

Customers can find Big Mac Special Sauce bottles in their area by downloading the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app - it highlights the nearest restaurant where the limited edition bottles will be available.

Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant. For a full list of participating locations, read the entire announcement, here.

