St. Joseph's Catholic School names former NFL RB Brandon Bennett as new head football coach at

St. Joseph's Catholic School in Greenville announced on Thursday that former NFL running back Brandon Bennett had been hired as the new head football coach.

FOX Carolina got word of the news from school officials and from Bennett, himself.

Bennett hails from Greenville, South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina on a full football scholarship, where he became a 4 year starter. His athletic career had started much earlier, however. Bennett was on the track team at Riverside High School and also played basketball and football.

After graduating from USC in 1995, he signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns before briefly playing with the Chicago Bears and then with the Miami Dolphins from 1996-1997. Bennett went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1998-2003 and then for the Carolina Panthers until 2005.

Bennett was previously employed as the Director of Intramural Sports at Southside Christian School in Simpsonville. He also started his own business called 36~Elite, where he has combined his "compassion for athletics and fitness and his desire to help others be the best they can be."

In 2004 Bennett was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame, and in 2011, he was honored as a SEC Legend.

