Troopers: 1 dead after car crashes into tractor trailer on I-85

Scene of fatal crash in Cherokee County along I-85. (FOX Carolina/ 1/25/17)

I-85 South has reopened in Cherokee County following a deadly crash Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 97.

Troopers said a 1999 Honda ran off the side of the road and crashed into a disabled tractor trailer that was legally parked on the side of the interstate.

The Honda struck the rear of the truck. Both the driver and a passenger were entrapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by first responders. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to the hospital.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the driver as James William Wyatt, 46, of Oak Dale Road.

"The car literally came to rest under the trailer, fatally injuring Mr. Wyatt on impact,” Fowler stated.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Fowler said the truck driver was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

