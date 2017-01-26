NCDOT surveying areas along US 276 where guard rails will be rep - FOX Carolina 21

NCDOT surveying areas along US 276 where guard rails will be replaced, added

Posted: Updated:
Guardrails alongside a road (Wikimedia Commons) Guardrails alongside a road (Wikimedia Commons)
BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The NC Department of Transportation is working to replace guard rails on an 11-mile stretch of US 276.

The agency said road crews will be surveying and marking more than 40 spots on Jan. 25 and 26 and drivers may expect delays while the survey work is being completed between Brevard and the South Carolina state line.

At a later date, construction crews will remove and replace old guard rails in that area and add new safety barriers in some areas where none currently exist.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.