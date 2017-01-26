NCDOT surveying areas along US 276 where guard rails will be replaced, added

The NC Department of Transportation is working to replace guard rails on an 11-mile stretch of US 276.

The agency said road crews will be surveying and marking more than 40 spots on Jan. 25 and 26 and drivers may expect delays while the survey work is being completed between Brevard and the South Carolina state line.

At a later date, construction crews will remove and replace old guard rails in that area and add new safety barriers in some areas where none currently exist.

