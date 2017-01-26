The 47th Annual Upstate Boat Show Returns to the TD Convention Center

Hundreds of boats and watercraft will be on display from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29.

You will be able to see and experience all boating lifestyles from recreational boats, fishing boats, ski boats, personal watercraft, and even some collectors’ antique boats.

Here is this year’s schedule:

Thursday – Friday, January 26-27: Noon – 9 P.M.

Saturday, January 28: 10 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Sunday January 29: Noon – 6 P.M.

This year’s show features more boat dealers and expanded exhibit space, making it the biggest SC Boat Show yet.

The show also offers boat lovers a way to connect with boat experts, who can walk entry-level buyers through boating basics or show experienced boaters the newest products and technology.

The Upstate SC Boat Show includes everything you need to enjoy time on the water from the latest in boat navigation, docks, and information on boating safety and fishing equipment.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students (ages 7-18) and seniors (ages 65+).

Children under 6 are free!

