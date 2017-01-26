McMaster to South Carolina: 'Let's get started'

Governor Henry McMaster has posted a video messages to South Carolinians to talk briefly about his background, his family, what South Carolina means to him and his hopes for the state’s future.

The video was posted on McMaster’s YouTube page Thursday morning.

McMaster described his new position as “the best job in the world” and said South Carolina has “unlimited possibilities” and there is nothing the state cannot achieve if its people work together. He concluded by saying “Let’s get started.”

McMaster was sworn in as South Carolina’s 117th governor on Tuesday after the US Senate confirmed former Gov. Nikki Haley as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

