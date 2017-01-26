Coroner: 1 dead after Fountain Inn crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 1 dead after Fountain Inn crash

Quercus Run in Fountain Inn (FOX Carolina) Quercus Run in Fountain Inn (FOX Carolina)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County coroner said a Gray Court man was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Coroner Nick Nichols said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Quercus Run, just off Fairview Road in Fountain Inn.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when Nichols said it went through a fence, flipped over, and crashed into several trees.

The driver, Robert Harper, died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

