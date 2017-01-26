Home warranty company looking to hire 100 employees in Anderson

Cross Country Home Services, Inc., a home warranty and services company headquartered in Florida, announced on Tuesday it will hire 100 new associates at its Anderson, South Carolina service center.

The hiring will take place between January and April.

“Anderson-area residents who are passionate about helping people when they are most in need are encouraged to join CCHS as a Customer Service Associate, Claims Authorizer or Sales/Retention Associate,” the company stated in a news release.

CCHS said workers can enjoy multiple benefits, including:

Medical, dental and vision

Life insurance and disability insurance (100 percent company paid)

Vacation, sick and personal time off

401k plan with matching contribution

Tuition reimbursement

Wellness programs

Paid volunteer days and charitable gift matching program

“As Cross Country Home Services continues to grow, so too does our need for talented professionals who enjoy learning, interacting with others and tackling new challenges,” said David Tripp, Vice President of Human Resources in a news release. “We want to continue to build our team with people who thrive on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we will provide training and development opportunities to help position them for success.”

Job seekers can apply online or visit CCHS’ Anderson service center located at 520 E. Greenville Street on Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m. through the end of February. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared for an interview.

