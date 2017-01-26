Pacolet police have a message for criminals at work in the Spartanburg County town: Watch out!

The Pacolet Police Department posted this on Facebook Thursday morning:

“Another illegal firearm taken off our streets last night. Along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. Our town's criminal activity is getting hurt more each and every day. If you're a criminal looking to harm our public or their peace of mind…we would suggest going somewhere else or enjoy the stay at Spartanburg County's Hotel California.”

Hotel California, a euphemism for the Spartanburg County Detention Center, is a reference from the popular Eagles song of the same title.

