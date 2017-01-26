Fire chief: 1 person airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after Ocon - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief: 1 person airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after Oconee Co. fire

Posted: Updated:
Smoke billows from the house (Courtesy: Scott Fitzgerald) Smoke billows from the house (Courtesy: Scott Fitzgerald)
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after a house fire in Oconee County Thursday morning, according to Chief Charlie King with the Oconee County Fire Department.

The fire broke out at the home on Lecroy Road just after 8 a.m.

King said one person was inside the home and made it out before firefighters arrived. That victim was transported by medical helicopter to receive treatment for respiratory burns.

By 9:40 a.m. King said firefighters had extinguished the flames and dousing hot spots.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.