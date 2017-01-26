Fire chief: 1 person airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after Oconee Co. fire

One person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after a house fire in Oconee County Thursday morning, according to Chief Charlie King with the Oconee County Fire Department.

The fire broke out at the home on Lecroy Road just after 8 a.m.

King said one person was inside the home and made it out before firefighters arrived. That victim was transported by medical helicopter to receive treatment for respiratory burns.

By 9:40 a.m. King said firefighters had extinguished the flames and dousing hot spots.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

