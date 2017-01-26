Response Packaging expanding Greenville plant, creating 100 jobs

Response Packaging announced it will invest $5 million to expand its Greenville plant and create 100 new jobs.

Response Packaging has plants in both the United States and Mexico and serves some of the largest original equipment manufacturers by providing manufacturing, design and prototype support and project analysis solutions, according to a news release.

"Response is excited to expand its footprint in North America by creating more product offerings to become a fully integrated supplier,” Response Packaging CEO Brett Kraeling said. “We feel that this expansion will differentiate us as a supplier in an evolving industry and position us for continued market share growth."

The Greenville plant is located at 1698 Perimeter Road in Greenville.

Hiring for the new positions is already underway. Job seekers should visit the company's website for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.