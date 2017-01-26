Police chief: US Marshals arrest Pickens armed robbery suspect in Hendersonville

U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Pickens armed robbery in Hendersonville on Thursday, according to the Pickens Police Department.

Police said Richard Milton Moore entered the Blue Ridge Produce store on Ann Street in Pickens around 11:15 a.m. Monday, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He fled the store with cash and sped away in a white Honda.

Investigators identified Moore as the suspect on Tuesday and learned the car and gun he used had been stolen from Spartanburg.

Investigators learned Moore may be in Henderson County and said U.S. Marshals located him Thursday morning near a McDonald’s and captured him. The stolen car and gun were also located.

Moore is being held in Henderson County awaiting extradition back to Pickens.

